版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Bruker acquires software assets

June 20 Bruker Corp :

* Financial details of asset purchase agreement were not disclosed

* Acquires software assets for next-generation automated and quantitative mineral identification and characterization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐