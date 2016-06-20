版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一

BRIEF-Soligenix appoints Karen Krumeich as CFO

June 20 Soligenix Inc :

* Soligenix appoints Karen Krumeich, as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

