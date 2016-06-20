版本:
BRIEF-Inovio, Geneone Life Science get approval to test Zika vaccine on humans

June 20 Inovio Pharmaceuticals

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Geneone Life Science have received approval to initiate a phase i human trial to evaluate it's Zika DNA vaccine

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals And Geneone Life Science Receive Approval For First In-Man Zika vaccine clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

