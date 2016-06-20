版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Goldmoney Inc Q4 total comprehensive loss 8 cents per share

June 20 Goldmoney Inc

* Q4 revenue was $108.7 million, up 35% from $80.8 million for previous quarter ended December 31, 2015

* Total comprehensive loss for quarter of $5 million, or $0.08 per share

* All figures in C$

* Goldmoney Inc announces financial results for the year ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

