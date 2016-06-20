版本:
BRIEF-iPass says appoints Michael Tedesco chairman

June 20 iPass Inc

* Says board dissolved strategy committee as no responsibilities were considered imminent

* iPass appoints michael tedesco chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

