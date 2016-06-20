版本:
BRIEF-Gaslog announces $1.05 bln financing facility

June 20 Gaslog Ltd

* $1.05 billion legacy facility re-financing re-finances $960 million of bank debt across six legacy facilities

* $1.05 billion legacy facility re-financing includes a $100 million revolving credit facility

* $1.05 billion legacy facility re-financing includes tenor of 5 years extends maturity of existing facilities to 2021

* Gaslog ltd. : announces $1.05 billion financing facility for six legacy vessel facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

