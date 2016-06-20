BRIEF-Gaslog announces $1.05 bln financing facility

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million
June 20 Gaslog Ltd
* $1.05 billion legacy facility re-financing re-finances $960 million of bank debt across six legacy facilities
* $1.05 billion legacy facility re-financing includes a $100 million revolving credit facility
* $1.05 billion legacy facility re-financing includes tenor of 5 years extends maturity of existing facilities to 2021
Gaslog ltd. : announces $1.05 billion financing facility for six legacy vessel facilities
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group