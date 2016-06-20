版本:
2016年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Ebix says expanding existing credit facility to $400 mln from $240 mln

June 20 Ebix Inc

* Says expansion of its existing credit facility from $240 million to $400 million, to fund its growth and share repurchase initiatives

* Now has access to total funds of about $250 million to fund any of its working capital or any other growth and share repurchase initiatives

* Says new credit facility also allows for up to $100 million of incremental facilities

* Ebix increases credit facility to $400 million with the ability to upsize to $500 million via an accordian option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

