BRIEF-Ophthotech says achieved $30 mln enrollment milestone from Novartis Pharma

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Ophthotech
* Says has achieved a $30 million enrollment milestone from novartis pharma ag as part of ex-us licensing
* Expects to announce initial, topline data from two studies in q4 of this year
* Completes patient recruitment in phase 3 trial of Fovista anti-pdgf therapy in combination with eylea or avastin in wet age-related macular degeneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group