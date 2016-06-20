版本:
BRIEF-Axalta appoints Mark Garrett to board of directors

June 20 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta appoints Mark Garrett to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

