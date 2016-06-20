BRIEF-Superior Plus updates on FTC and Canexus discussions

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Superior Plus Corp
* Has not reached agreement with FTC on divestiture package which would address concerns raised by FTC, allow transaction to close
* Superior expects that FTC may commence litigation as early as June 24, 2016 to enjoin transaction
* Superior continues to make submissions in support of a negotiated resolution
* Given extent of proposed remedies, anticipated economic benefits of transaction, if it did proceed, would be reduced
* Says transaction would still be accretive to superior after realization of expected synergies
* Superior plus announces update on discussions with federal trade commission and Canexus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group