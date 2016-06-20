BRIEF-Telesystem Ltd- secondary offering of Stingray Digital Group's shares

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million
June 20 Telesystem Ltd:
* Agreement for secondary offering basis of 4.3 million subordinate voting shares of Stingray Digital Group at $7.15/share
* Telesystem ltd announces secondary offering of subordinate voting shares of Stingray Digital Group Inc.
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group