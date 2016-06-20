版本:
BRIEF-Telesystem Ltd- secondary offering of Stingray Digital Group's shares

June 20 Telesystem Ltd:

* Agreement for secondary offering basis of 4.3 million subordinate voting shares of Stingray Digital Group at $7.15/share

* Telesystem ltd announces secondary offering of subordinate voting shares of Stingray Digital Group Inc. Source text for Eikon:

