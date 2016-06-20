版本:
BRIEF-Perrigo divests vitamins, minerals & supplements business to IVC

June 20 Perrigo Company Plc

* Transaction is expected to close by early August

* Perrigo divests vitamins, minerals & supplements business to IVC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

