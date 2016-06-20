版本:
BRIEF-Radisys appoints new VPs of global engineering, supply chain

June 20 Radisys Corp

* Radisys appoints Wassim Matragi as VP of global engineering and Ted Pennington as VP of global supply chain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

