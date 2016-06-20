版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一

BRIEF-Deloitte buys asset management consultant Casey Quirk

June 20 Deloitte Consulting LLP:

* Terms of deal were not disclosed

* Deloitte acquires global asset management strategy consultant Casey Quirk Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

