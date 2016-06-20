版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-Hologic, Grifols say FDA approves Zika diagnostic test

June 20 Hologic, Grifols :

* FDA has approved use of Procleix Zika virus blood screening assay on Procleix panther system under agency's investigational new drug study protocol

* FDA approves use of the Procleix zika virus assay from Hologic and Grifols to screen the US blood supply under an IND study protocol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐