版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 22:59 BJT

BRIEF-Salesforce and Demandware announce early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

June 20 Demandware Inc

* Salesforce and Demandware announce early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐