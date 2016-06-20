版本:
BRIEF-Paratek accelerates timing for projected reporting of results from early-stage UTI study

June 20 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Projects ongoing phase 1b study evaluating omadacycline in treatment of uuti will report data in q4 2016

* New revised estimate reflects better-than-anticipated enrollment performance in study

* Paratek accelerates timing for projected reporting of top-line data for omadacycline phase 1b urinary tract infection study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

