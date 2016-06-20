版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Luxor's Mill Frame awarded Turnkey framing contract for the Harvard project in Seattle

June 20 Luxor Industrial Corp

* Luxor's mill frame llc awarded turnkey framing contract for the harvard project in seattle, washington by venture general contracting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

