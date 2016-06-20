版本:
BRIEF-Independence Gold says net proceeds of C$1.9 mln from Goldcorp deal

June 20 Independence Gold Corp

* Says net proceeds of c$1.9 million from deal

* Independence Gold announces private placement; Goldcorp to acquire 19.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

