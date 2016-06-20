版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold reports results from exploration drilling in Nevada

June 20 Scorpio Gold Corp :

* Scorpio Gold reports final results from exploration drilling on the Missouri and Brodie deposit areas, mineral ridge project, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐