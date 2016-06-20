版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Revive announces completion of rights offering

June 20 Revive Therapeutics Ltd :

* Revive announces completion of rights offering for gross proceeds of $844,693 to fund the clinical development of Bucillamine for the treatment of Cystinuria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

