BRIEF-Vanc Pharma signs agreement for in-license on a CAD $150m generic molecule and soon to be off patent molecule

June 20 Vanc Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreement For Exclusive In

* Vanc pharmaceuticals says entered into definitive agreement for filing two ands with exclusive marketing rights to canada from an unnamed manufacturer

* Says other product will become off patent in 2017

* License on a cad $150m generic molecule and soon to be off patent molecule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

