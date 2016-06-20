版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Oracle announces Pfizer's selection of Oracle cloud for clinical data management

June 20 Oracle Corp

* Oracle announces pfizer's selection of oracle cloud for clinical data management and trial management across its clinical trial portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

