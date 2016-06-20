版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics announces FDA fast track designation for Protmune

June 20 Fate Therapeutics Inc

* Says FDA has granted fast track designation for Protmune

* Fate Therapeutics announces FDA fast track designation for Protmune Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐