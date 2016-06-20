版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes says amends exchange offers for its notes

June 20 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa -

* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes announces extension and amendment of the exchange offers for any and all of its senior unsecured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

