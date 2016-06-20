版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-ISS and Glass Lewis recommend that Innvest Real Estate Investment unitholders vote in favour of plan of arrangement

June 20 Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust

* Iss and glass lewis recommend that innvest real estate investment trust unitholders vote in favour of plan of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

