版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-CDK global elects Robert Tarkoff to board of directors

June 20 Cdk Global Inc

* Cdk global elects robert tarkoff to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐