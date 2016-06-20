版本:
BRIEF-North South Petroleum to buy option for working interest in lithium projects

June 20 North South Petroleum Corp

* To acquire option for working interest in five Nevada-based lithium projects and water rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

