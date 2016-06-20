版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 22:59 BJT

BRIEF-Eros International to acquire 50 pct stake in Puja Entertainment & Films Ltd

June 20 Eros International

* Strategic alliance with vashu bhagnani by signing a term sheet to acquire a 50 pct stake in Puja Entertainment & Films Ltd

* Eros international forms strategic partnership with vashu bhagnani's puja entertainment & films ltd Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐