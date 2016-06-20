版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Caci awarded task order contract

June 20 CACI International Inc :

* Says task order was awarded under Rapid Response 3rd Generation Contract Vehicle

* CACI awarded multi-million task order contract to support counter narco-terrorism for U.S. Central command Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐