BRIEF-Markit to acquire Prism Valuation

June 20 Markit Ltd :

* Markit to acquire prism valuation

* Markit Ltd says financial terms were not disclosed

* Transaction will not have a material impact on Markit's financial results in 2016

* Prism Valuation will be integrated with Markit portfolio valuations in valuation and trading services segment of Markit's information division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

