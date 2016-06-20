BRIEF-Markit to acquire Prism Valuation

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million
June 20 Markit Ltd :
* Markit to acquire prism valuation
* Markit Ltd says financial terms were not disclosed
* Transaction will not have a material impact on Markit's financial results in 2016
* Prism Valuation will be integrated with Markit portfolio valuations in valuation and trading services segment of Markit's information division
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group