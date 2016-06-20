版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Encompass Compliance hires James Schoonover as chief operating officer

June 20 Encompass Compliance Corp

* Encompass compliance corporation (encc) hires James Schoonover as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐