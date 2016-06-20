版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Martina Aufiero joins Safeguard Scientifics as managing director, technology

June 20 Safeguard Scientifics Inc

* Martina F. Aufiero joins Safeguard Scientifics as managing director, technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐