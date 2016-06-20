版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Diebold's acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf receives clearance in Brazil

June 20 Diebold Inc :

* Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf receives antitrust clearance in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

