公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-BASF enters market for advanced carbon materials with acquisition of EnerG2

June 20 BASF Se

* Says financial details of transaction are not being disclosed

* BASF enters market for advanced carbon materials with acquisition of EnerG2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

