BRIEF-Iberian says unit granted right to commence production at foothill mine property

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Iberian Minerals:
* Mineworx has been granted exclusive right to enter, examine, commence gold, other such precious metals production at foothill mine property for 5 years
* Iberian Minerals Ltd says its unit Mineworx, signed an operating agreement and option to purchase with Iftiger Trust on foothill gold mine
* Mineworx enters second operating agreement for gold recovery Source text for Eikon:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group