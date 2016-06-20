版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Iberian says unit granted right to commence production at foothill mine property

June 20 Iberian Minerals:

* Mineworx has been granted exclusive right to enter, examine, commence gold, other such precious metals production at foothill mine property for 5 years

* Iberian Minerals Ltd says its unit Mineworx, signed an operating agreement and option to purchase with Iftiger Trust on foothill gold mine

* Mineworx enters second operating agreement for gold recovery Source text for Eikon:

