BRIEF-Amerigas Partners says to issue notes

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million
June 20 Amerigas Partners LP -
* Says to issue $1.35 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 and 2026
* Proceeds from offering will be used to finance Amerigas Partners' tender offers for its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2019
Amerigas Partners, L.P. to issue notes
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index.