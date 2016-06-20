版本:
BRIEF-Amerigas Partners commences offers for certain outstanding notes

June 20 Amerigas Partners LP -

* Amerigas Partners, L.P. commences cash tender offers for any and all of its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2019, 6.75% senior notes due 2020 and 6.50% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

