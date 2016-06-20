版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter says has acquired London-based Magic Pony Technology

June 20 Twitter Inc -

* Says has acquired Magic Pony Technology

* Magic Pony's team will be joining Twitter Cortex

* Twitter to bolster machine learning and video intelligence with acquisition of London-based Magic Pony Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐