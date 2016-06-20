BRIEF-Kinross temporarily suspends mining at Tasiast mine

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million
June 20 Kinross Gold Corp :
* Kinross Gold Corp says company could not continue to fully operate site in a safe and environmentally responsible manner
* Says does not expect this issue to affect development of tasiast phase one expansion
* Says discussions with government of Mauritania to resolve issue are ongoing
* Suspension due to Mauritanian ministry's decision to prohibit employees from working at site due to allegations of invalid work permits
* Kinross temporarily suspends mining and processing operations at the Tasiast mine
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.