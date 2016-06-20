版本:
BRIEF-Kinross temporarily suspends mining at Tasiast mine

June 20 Kinross Gold Corp :

* Kinross Gold Corp says company could not continue to fully operate site in a safe and environmentally responsible manner

* Says does not expect this issue to affect development of tasiast phase one expansion

* Says discussions with government of Mauritania to resolve issue are ongoing

* Suspension due to Mauritanian ministry's decision to prohibit employees from working at site due to allegations of invalid work permits

* Kinross temporarily suspends mining and processing operations at the Tasiast mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

