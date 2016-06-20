版本:
BRIEF-Panasonic Europe acquires UK technology systems integrator Alan Dick Communications

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Panasonic acquires UK technology systems integrator Alan Dick Communications

* Panasonic Europe - Adcomms will continue to operate as a stand-alone business, with its own brand and with current management team Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

