BRIEF-Goldcorp Inc says to acquire 10.9 mln shares of Independence Gold

June 20 Goldcorp Inc :

* Goldcorp Inc - investment in Independence Gold

* Goldcorp Inc says to acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp

* Goldcorp Inc says acquired shares represent about 19.9% of current issued and outstanding shares of Independence Gold

* To acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp at a price of C$0.1333 per share