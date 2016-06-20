BRIEF-Goldcorp Inc says to acquire 10.9 mln shares of Independence Gold

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Goldcorp Inc :
* Goldcorp Inc - investment in Independence Gold
* Goldcorp Inc says to acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp
* Goldcorp Inc says acquired shares represent about 19.9% of current issued and outstanding shares of Independence Gold
* To acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp at a price of C$0.1333 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group