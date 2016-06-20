版本:
BRIEF-Goldcorp Inc says to acquire 10.9 mln shares of Independence Gold

June 20 Goldcorp Inc :

* Goldcorp Inc - investment in Independence Gold

* Goldcorp Inc says to acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp

* Goldcorp Inc says acquired shares represent about 19.9% of current issued and outstanding shares of Independence Gold

* To acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp at a price of C$0.1333 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

