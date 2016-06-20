版本:
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Investment Management says launch of 3 new funds

June 20 Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley Investment Management's applied equity advisors team launches three new equity funds

* Morgan Stanley Investment Management says launch of 3 new funds: U.S. Core Portfolio, Global Core Portfolio, Global Concentrated Portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

