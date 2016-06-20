BRIEF-Wal-Mart to sell China e-commerce unit to JD.com

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 JD.com Inc :
* Walmart and JD.com announce strategic alliance to serve consumers across China
* Says Walmart will receive 144,952,250 newly issued JD.com class A ordinary shares, amounting to approximately 5 percent of total shares outstanding
* Agreement between companies includes a wide range of business initiatives, covering both online and offline retail
* JD.com will take ownership of Yihaodian marketplace platform assets, including Yihaodian brand, website and app
* Says will continue to operate Yihaodian direct sales business and will be a seller on Yihaodian marketplace
* Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as Walmart's financial advisor and Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as Walmart's legal advisor
* Sam's Club China will open a flagship store on JD.com
* Walmart's China stores will be listed as a preferred retailer on JD.com's O2O JV Dada
* Orrick Herrington Sutcliffe LLP and Han Kun law offices acted as JD.com's legal advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group