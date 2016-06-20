BRIEF-Werner Enterprises sees Q2 2016 EPS $0.21 to $0.25

June 20 Werner Enterprises Inc :
* Q2 expected earnings include a pre-tax gain on sale of
real estate of $3.4 million
* Werner enterprises inc says intends to continue, as part
of its strategic plan, to reduce average age of its truck fleet
to approximately 1.5 years by december 31, 2016
* Does not plan to grow its truck fleet until such time as
its freight and rate markets show meaningful improvement
* Factors negatively affecting eps in q2 include sluggish
freight market conditions resulting in decelerating rate/total
mile trends
* Factors affecting eps in q2 include cost of driver pay
increases implemented q1 2016, independent contractor/mile
increases in q4
* Factors negatively affecting earnings per share in q2
include soft used truck market
* Werner enterprises announces second quarter 2016 earnings
expectations
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.21 to $0.25
