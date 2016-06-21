版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日

BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock

June 20 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc

* Says public offering of 6.40 million common shares priced at $18.75 per share

* Global blood therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock

