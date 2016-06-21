版本:
BRIEF-Callidus Capital increases the substantial issuer bid price by over 10 pct

June 20 Callidus Capital Corp

* Under revised offer, aggregate maximum purchase price payable by Callidus is C$55.4 million

* Increasing purchase price under its offer for purchase,cancellation by Callidus of 3.6 million of shares to $15.50 per share from $14 per share

* Increases the substantial issuer bid price by over 10% and sets a new expiry date

