BRIEF-Terex announces sale of German compact construction equipment business to Yanmar Holdings

June 20 Terex Corp

* Announces sale of German compact construction equipment business to Yanmar Holdings Co

* says Deal is for approximately $60 million

* Says included in transaction is manufacturing facility located in crailsheim,parts distribution center located in rothenburg

