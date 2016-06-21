版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 18:28 BJT

BRIEF-Fortive expects adjusted earnings growth of mid-single digits or better in 2H 2016

June 21 Fortive

* Expects for second half of 2016 core revenue growth of low single digits

* Expects for second half of 2016 core operating margin expansion of approximately 30 to 50 basis points

* Expects for second half of 2016, adjusted net earnings growth of mid-single digits or better

* For second half of 2016, fortive expects free cash flow generation in excess of net income.

* Announces Equity Investor Meetings For Upcoming Spin off from Danaher and provides financial outlook as standalone company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

