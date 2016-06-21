BRIEF-Fortive expects adjusted earnings growth of mid-single digits or better in 2H 2016

June 21 Fortive
* Expects for second half of 2016 core revenue growth of low
single digits
* Expects for second half of 2016 core operating margin
expansion of approximately 30 to 50 basis points
* Expects for second half of 2016, adjusted net earnings
growth of mid-single digits or better
* For second half of 2016, fortive expects free cash flow
generation in excess of net income.
* Announces Equity Investor Meetings For Upcoming Spin off
from Danaher and provides financial outlook as standalone
company
