BRIEF-Fortive expects adjusted earnings growth of mid-single digits or better in 2H 2016

June 21 Fortive

* Expects for second half of 2016 core revenue growth of low single digits

* Expects for second half of 2016 core operating margin expansion of approximately 30 to 50 basis points

* Expects for second half of 2016, adjusted net earnings growth of mid-single digits or better

* For second half of 2016, fortive expects free cash flow generation in excess of net income.

* Announces Equity Investor Meetings For Upcoming Spin off from Danaher and provides financial outlook as standalone company