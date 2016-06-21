BRIEF-Neustar says to separate into two independent publicly traded cos

June 21 Neustar Inc
* Neustar intends to accomplish separation through a
tax-free spin-off
* Intended to be structured as a tax-free spin-off likely to
occur over next 12 months
* Says company is expected to retain neustar name and brand
identity
* Neustar will name additional board directors and remaining
senior leadership of each company in due course.
* Lisa hook will serve as president and chief executive
officer of information services company
* Paul lalljie, currently senior vice president and cfo of
neustar, will serve as president and ceo of order management &
numbering services co
* Additionally co continues to assess what regulatory and
other approvals, if any, may be required to complete transaction
* Says neustar has retained j.p. Morgan as financial adviser
* Neustar announces intention to separate into two
independent publicly traded companies
